Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 11:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi held up at Dehradun airport due to bad weather

The prime minister landed at the airport here around 7.15 am and has been waiting since, Additional Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to address a rally in Rudrapur, is held up at the Jolly Grant Airport here as his chopper could not take off due to inclement weather on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

He is to fly in a chopper to Rudrapur, but inclement weather delayed the travel.

He is to fly in a chopper to Rudrapur, but inclement weather delayed the travel.

It has been raining here since early morning.

The prime minister will address a public meeting and launch several development projects, including the State Integrated Co-operative Development Project, in Rudrapur.

The InteIntegrated Co-operative Development Project aims to drastically improve the rural economy in Uttarakhand by giving a boost to co-operative, farm and allied sectors and check forced migration from the hills.

He will also distribute loan cheques among select beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Farmers Welfare Scheme of the state government.

The prime minister is also scheduled to visit the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Ramnagar.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 11:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #Dehradun #India #Narendra Modi

