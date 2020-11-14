PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 08:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Diwali

PTI
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Diwali on Saturday.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," he tweeted.

Diwali is being celebrated across the country on Saturday.
First Published on Nov 14, 2020 08:27 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

