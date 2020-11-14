PM Narendra Modi greets people on Diwali

"Best wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," he tweeted.
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Diwali on Saturday.
First Published on Nov 14, 2020 08:27 am