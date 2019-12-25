App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Christmas

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 greeted people on the occasion of Christmas, saying the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire millions across the world.

"We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the teachings of Christ inspire millions across the world.

First Published on Dec 25, 2019 09:35 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi

