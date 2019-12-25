PM Narendra Modi greets people on Christmas

He said the teachings of Christ inspire millions across the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 greeted people on the occasion of Christmas, saying the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire millions across the world.
"We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.He said the teachings of Christ inspire millions across the world.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 25, 2019 09:35 am