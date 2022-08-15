 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi greets people on India's 75 years of Independence

PTI
Aug 15, 2022 / 06:57 AM IST

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the country's 76th Independence Day.

"Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said in a tweet.

Modi is scheduled to hoist the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time later in the day.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.

PTI
TAGS: #August 15 #Independence Day
first published: Aug 15, 2022 06:38 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.