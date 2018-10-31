App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi gifts 'Modi jackets' to South Korean President Moon Jae-in

"Modi jackets" are basically a vest-like sleeveless jacket the leader (Modi) usually dons, state-run Yonhap news agency reported.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted some meticulously tailored "Modi jackets" to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who expressed his liking for them during his first state visit to the country in July.

President Moon expressed thanks to Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday for sending him the jackets.

Moon also uploaded photos of him wearing the jackets in a Twitter posting, saying they "fit great."

"Prime Minister @narendramodi of India sent me some gorgeous garments. These are modernised versions of traditional Indian costume, known as the 'Modi Vest', that can also be worn easily in Korea. They fit perfectly," Moon tweeted.

"During my visit to India, I had told the Prime Minister @narendramodi that he looked great in those vests, and he duly sent them over, all meticulously tailored to my size. I would like to thank him for this kind gesture," he tweeted.

In a second photograph posted on Moon's Twitter account, four Modi jackets of different shades were displayed.

In July, Moon made his first state visit to India during which he held talks with Modi on key issues such as the situation on the Korean peninsula, and ways to boost bilateral trade and defence cooperation.

Moon also congratulated Modi on his selection as winner of this year's Seoul Peace Prize in recognition of his contribution to world peace through his economic vision.

"I have read Prime Minister Modi's tweets upon winning the Seoul Peace Prize. They were written in Korean, and I was moved by his thoughtfulness. I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Modi," Moon tweeted.

Last week, Modi was conferred with the Seoul Peace Prize for 2018 for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 04:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Moon Jae-In #Narendra Modi #South Korea

