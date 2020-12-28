PM Narendra Modi flags off 100th Kisan Rail from Maharashtra to West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28 flagged off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal via video-conferencing.

Speaking at the event, PM Narendra Modi said the Kisan Rail service has been able to help small farmers send their produce across the nation.

"Small farmers have benefitted a lot from this service. Farmers can now send any consignment, without minimum weight requirement to any place across the country. The rail that used to connect people from one state to another, is now linking farmer markets from different states. This will also boost cold storage capacity across India. Kisan Rail is a big step towards empowering the farmers and increasing their income-levels. Perishable items like fruits, vegetables, milk, fish, etc, can be safely transported from one place to another in less time," Modi said.

Modi said farmers can now save money by using the Kisan Rail service as it cheaper than transportation by trucks.

"Three years ago, we gave 50 percent subsidy for transportation of tomatoes, onions, potatoes. Now, more vegetables have come under the ambit of subsidy: Through this service, farmers in West Bengal can now send their produce to other parts of the country," he said.

The first Kisan Rail was launched on August 7 from Devlali to Danapur. Also, it was made a weekly service instead of the initial thrice a week frequency. Since its launch, the service has transported 27,000 tonnes of agro-services.