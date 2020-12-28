MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi flags off 100th Kisan Rail from Maharashtra to West Bengal

Speaking at the event, PM Narendra Modi said the Kisan Rail service has been able to help small farmers send their produce across the nation.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 05:37 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28 flagged off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal via  video-conferencing.

Speaking at the event, PM Narendra Modi said the Kisan Rail service has been able to help small farmers send their produce across the nation.

"Small farmers have benefitted a lot from this service. Farmers can now send any consignment, without minimum weight requirement to any place across the country. The rail that used to connect people from one state to another, is now linking farmer markets from different states. This will also boost cold storage capacity across India. Kisan Rail is a big step towards empowering the farmers and increasing their income-levels. Perishable items like fruits, vegetables, milk, fish, etc, can be safely transported from one place to another in less time," Modi said.

Modi said farmers can now save money by using the Kisan Rail service as it cheaper than transportation by trucks.

"Three years ago, we gave 50 percent subsidy for transportation of tomatoes, onions, potatoes. Now, more vegetables have come under the ambit of subsidy: Through this service, farmers in West Bengal can now send their produce to other parts of the country," he said.

Close

Related stories

Also Read | How Kisan Rail has become a crucial service for Indian Railways

The first Kisan Rail was launched on August 7 from Devlali to Danapur. Also, it was made a weekly service instead of the initial thrice a week frequency. Since its launch, the service has transported 27,000 tonnes of agro-services.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Indian Railways #Kisan Rail #Narendra Modi
first published: Dec 28, 2020 05:21 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.