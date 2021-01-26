MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi dons special turban from Jamnagar at 72nd Republic Day

Jamnagar MP Poonaben Maadam tweeted that the traditional 'halari paghdi' represents the rich culture of the region.

PTI
January 26, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a special turban from Gujarat's Jamnagar at the 72nd Republic Day parade at Rajpath, continuing his tradition of donning unique headgears. The halari paghdi (royal turban) in shades of red with yellow dots was gifted to the PM by royal family of Jamnagar.

Jamnagar MP Poonaben Maadam tweeted that the traditional 'halari paghdi' represents the rich culture of the region.

"Jamnagar is known for its rich culture. Proud to see Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in a 'Halari Paghdi' from Jamnagar on the occasion of #RepublicDay," she said.

Modi paired the turban with a traditional kurta, pyjama, grey jacket along with a face mask.

Turbans have remained a highlight of the prime minister's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

Close

Related stories

Last year, he sported a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail for the 71st Republic Day.

For his maiden Independence Day speech in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the tail.

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured crisscross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani ''safa'', Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his previous Republic Day appearances.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Republic Day #turban
first published: Jan 26, 2021 01:26 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.