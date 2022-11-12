 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi dedicates fertilizer plant in Telangana to nation

PTI
Nov 12, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

PM Modi also virtually inaugurated 54.1 kilometres of railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli built at a budgeted cost of Rs 990 crore.

PM Narendra Modi. (Image: AFP/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) fertilizer plant here in Peddapalli district that has been revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore, to the nation.

Commercial production in the plant began last year.

Modi also virtually inaugurated 54.1 kilometres of railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli built at a budgeted cost of Rs 990 crore.

The Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation for three national highway road projects in the state that would be taken up at a budget of Rs 2,268 crore.

PTI
TAGS: #fertiliser plant #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Telangana
first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:58 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.