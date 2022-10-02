 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi conveys condolences to US President over loss of lives in Hurricane Ian

PTI
Oct 02, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwest Gulf Coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane earlier in the week before crossing the peninsula out over the Atlantic Ocean and then striking the US Southeast seacoast as a Category 1 hurricane.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to US President Joe Biden over the loss of lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwest Gulf Coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane earlier in the week before crossing the peninsula out over the Atlantic Ocean and then striking the US Southeast seacoast as a Category 1 hurricane.

The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has risen to 47.

"My sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to @POTUS @JoeBiden for the loss of precious lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian," Modi tweeted. "Our thoughts are with the people of the United States in these difficult times," the prime minister said.

PTI
TAGS: #Florida #Joe Biden
first published: Oct 2, 2022 10:26 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.