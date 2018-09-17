PM Narendra Modi congratulates space scientists on PSLV-C42 launch

We need to follow the six Rs that stand for reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, redesign and remanufacture, this will lead us to point where we can rejoice. (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sunday space scientists for the successful launch of PSLV-C42, saying it shows India's prowess in competitive space business.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLV-C42, carrying two foreign earth satellites, took off Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh at 10.08 pm on Sunday.

"Congratulations to our space scientists! ISRO successfully launched PSLV C42, putting two UK satellites in orbit, demonstrating India's prowess in the competitive space business," the prime minister tweeted.