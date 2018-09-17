App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi congratulates space scientists on PSLV-C42 launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLV-C42, carrying two foreign earth satellites, took off Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh at 10.08 pm on Sunday.

PTI
We need to follow the six Rs that stand for reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, redesign and remanufacture, this will lead us to point where we can rejoice. (Image: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sunday space scientists for the successful launch of PSLV-C42, saying it shows India's prowess in competitive space business.

"Congratulations to our space scientists! ISRO successfully launched PSLV C42, putting two UK satellites in orbit, demonstrating India's prowess in the competitive space business," the prime minister tweeted.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 11:16 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #PSLV-C42 launch

