PM Narendra Modi congratulates Kumaraswamy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated H D Kumaraswamy on taking oath as the Karnataka chief minister and extended his best wishes on his new assignment. "I congratulate Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji and @DrParameshwara ji on taking oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. My best wishes for their tenure ahead," he tweeted.

Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Karnataka chief minister at the head of a JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

The show of strength by a galaxy of national leaders and regional satraps at the ceremony is being seen as a strong signal to the BJP about the possibility of formation of a broad-based front to take on the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The BJP boycotted the ceremony and observed a "Black Day". It held protests across Karnataka against the new coalition government, which it called "unholy".