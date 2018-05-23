App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 23, 2018 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Kumaraswamy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated H D Kumaraswamy on taking oath as the Karnataka chief minister and extended his best wishes on his new assignment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated H D Kumaraswamy on taking oath as the Karnataka chief minister and extended his best wishes on his new assignment. "I congratulate Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji and @DrParameshwara ji on taking oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. My best wishes for their tenure ahead," he tweeted.

Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Karnataka chief minister at the head of a JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

The show of strength by a galaxy of national leaders and regional satraps at the ceremony is being seen as a strong signal to the BJP about the possibility of formation of a broad-based front to take on the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The BJP boycotted the ceremony and observed a "Black Day". It held protests across Karnataka against the new coalition government, which it called "unholy".

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.