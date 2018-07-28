App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 05:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi condoles deaths in Maharashtra bus accident

All passengers of the bus were staff of Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth in Dapoli town, Raigad SP Anil Paraskar said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed in a bus accident in Maharashtra today. A bus, on its way to a hill station, fell into a gorge in Raigad district of Maharashtra this afternoon killing 33 passengers.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Maharashtra's Raigad district. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones," the PMO tweeted quoting Modi.

Also read | CM Devendra Fadnavis, Rahul Gandhi condole deaths

The passengers were on their way to Mahabaleshwar, a hill station in Satara district, for a picnic, when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn and fell into the gorge, he said.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 05:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

