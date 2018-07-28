PM Narendra Modi condoles deaths in Maharashtra bus accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed in a bus accident in Maharashtra today. A bus, on its way to a hill station, fell into a gorge in Raigad district of Maharashtra this afternoon killing 33 passengers.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Maharashtra's Raigad district. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones," the PMO tweeted quoting Modi.

All passengers of the bus were staff of Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth in Dapoli town, Raigad SP Anil Paraskar said.

Also read | CM Devendra Fadnavis, Rahul Gandhi condole deaths

The passengers were on their way to Mahabaleshwar, a hill station in Satara district, for a picnic, when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn and fell into the gorge, he said.