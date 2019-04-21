App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi condemns blasts in Sri Lanka, says there is no place for such barbarism

Condemning the blasts, Modi said there is no place for barbarism in the region and that India stands in solidarity with the people of the island nation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up the president and the premier of Sri Lanka and conveyed heartfelt condolences over the loss of over 160 lives in terrorist attacks in the island nation on April 21.

During his conversations with Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Modi condemned the serial terrorist attacks in the strongest terms, perpetrated at sites including religious places and during a religious festival, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Describing the attacks as "cold-blooded and pre-planned barbaric acts", Modi said these attacks were another grim reminder of the most serious challenge posed to the entire humanity by terrorism in our region and the entire world.

The Prime Minister renewed the offer of all possible help and assistance to Sri Lanka for ensuring its security against the challenges such as those posed by terrorism, the PMO statement said.

related news

He also wished the injured speedy recovery and offered any required assistance for their treatment.

Condemning the blasts, Modi said there is no place for barbarism in the region and that India stands in solidarity with the people of the island nation.

"Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region," he tweeted.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," Modi said.

"Hundreds of innocent people were killed by terrorist in Sri Lanka. They were doing prayers in Church and celebrating Easter, at that time, terrorists killed scores of people including children and women. I express my condolence," Modi said later addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh.

"India is standing by Sri Lanka and is ready for any help in the time of crisis," he said.

Expressing concern over the menace of terrorism, Modi also took this opportunity to stress on voting in favour of the BJP to strengthen the fight against terrorism in India.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Sri Lanka #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH: Khaleel Ahmed gets SRH back i ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt goes on the floors in May, confirms Pooja ...

Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and more condemn Sri Lanka church blast trage ...

Prabhas starrer Saaho gets back to where it all started!

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KXIP vs DC: Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan help ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Everyone Has to Take Ownership: Solskjaer Looking to Build Strong Cult ...

Social Media Networks Blocked in Sri Lanka as Government Declares Emer ...

Jacqueline Fernandez, Vivek Oberoi Condemn Sri Lanka Blasts on Easter ...

Asian Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu Lifts Personal Best Bu ...

Donald Trump Accidentally Tweeted 'Heartfelt' Condolences for 138 MILL ...

Suicide Bombs Involved in Two of Sri Lanka Blasts: Sources

Digvijaya Singh's Vision Document for All-round Growth Gives Bhopal's ...

Need to Vent Some Anger? Jordan Opens 'Axe Rage Rooms'

Donald Trump Offers Condolences on Sri Lanka Terror Attacks, Messes Up ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Devendra Fadnavis defends Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature fro ...

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which M ...

Sri Lanka blasts leave 160 dead: Theresa May calls attack 'appalling', ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal’s experience proves too rich for h ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

The Queer Take: Our bodies, our selves — navigating corporeal conund ...

Huawei P30 Pro survives bend, scratch test; display can handle intense ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.