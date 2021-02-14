MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi catches fleeting view of India-England second Test, shares picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted an aerial image of the stadium that was captured from inside his flight, as he travelled from Chennai to Kochi on February 14.

Moneycontrol News
February 14, 2021 / 04:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught a fleeting view of the "interesting" second Test match being played between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Prime Minister tweeted an aerial image of the stadium that was captured from inside the flight, as he travelled from Chennai to Kochi on February 14.

It's the second day of the second test of the India vs England series which is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Prime Minister was in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane and inaugurate several key projects at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

He flagged off the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore, and commissioned the passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar.

Modi also inaugurated the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipatt and laid the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

After Chennai, his next stop is Kochi in Kerala where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India News #India Vs England #Narendra Modi
first published: Feb 14, 2021 03:44 pm

