PM Narendra Modi calls on Queen Elizabeth II

Modi, who arrived here yesterday on a four-day UK visit, met the British Queen ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace here and discussed issues of mutual interests.
The 91 year-old monarch is the the Head of the Commonwealth.
The executive session of day-long CHOGM deliberations between the 53 heads of government in London tomorrow will culminate in a gala dinner hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace in the evening.India is the second-largest Commonwealth trading partner for the UK, at 16.3 per cent of total UK-Commonwealth trade of around 94.4 billion pounds after Canada's 16.4 per cent.