Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi calls for ideas for 70th edition of Mann Ki Baat

During the last edition, aired on September 27, PM Narendra Modi spoke about farm laws, the coronavirus crisis and India's tradition of storytelling.

Moneycontrol News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 10 called for ideas for the 70th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly radio programme which will be aired on October 25 next.

'Mann Ki Baat', which has covered a range of topics over the past many editions, airs on the All India Radio (AIR) on the last Sunday of every month.

"#MannKiBaat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change," PM Modi said in a tweet. "This month’s programme will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message," the tweet added.

Close

During the last edition, aired on September 27, PM Modi spoke about farm laws, the coronavirus crisis and India's tradition of storytelling.

"I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule -- especially between 1857 and 1947 -- as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. We can introduce the next generation to them in form of stories," PM Modi had said.

PM Modi had called for ideas to be shared for the monthly programme in June as well when he had said that people should share ideas on 'themes and issues" that matter to them.

How do you send in your ideas?

To send in your thoughts and ideas for the October edition, you can write on the Narendra Modi App, MyGov.in or record your message on 1800-11-7800.
First Published on Oct 10, 2020 06:44 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.