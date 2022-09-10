PM Narendra Modi calls for concerted efforts to make India global centre of research and innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for concerted efforts to make India a global centre of research and innovation, and urged state governments to frame modern policies in the fields of science and technology. Addressing via video link the inaugural session of the Centre-State Science Conclave organised here, Modi said India is going ahead with the mantra of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan'.

"We have to work together on various fronts to make India a global centre of research and innovation in this 'amrit kaal'. We have to take our research in the fields of science and technology to the local level. It is the need of the hour for all the states to give emphasis on innovation to find local solutions to local problems," he said.

Urging the state governments to frame modern policies related to science, innovation and technology to find solutions to local problems, he stressed the need for more cooperation and collaboration with scientists.

"In order to encourage innovation, the state governments should give emphasis on creation of more and more scientific institutions and on simplification of processes. The number of innovation labs should also be increased in the institutions of higher education in the states," he said.

The prime minister noted that India’s Global Innovation Index ranking improved from 81 in 2015 to 46 due to the efforts of the central government.