    PM Narendra Modi briefs President Ram Nath Kovind on Ukraine crisis

    The government has launched "Operation Ganga" to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
    President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and briefed him on various issues, including the Ukraine crisis, official sources said. The government has launched "Operation Ganga" to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia.

    Sources said Modi briefed Kovind on the crisis and his government's efforts to bring back the Indian citizens stranded in the country. The government had on Monday decided to send four ministers to several neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation exercise.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Ram Nath Kovind
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 11:35 am

