PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Watch Dr C K Narayan talk about Profitable Strategies for Active Trading on Friday, 20th November at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi, Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering launch RuPay card phase-2 in Bhutan

The prime ministers of the two countries had jointly launched Phase-I of the project during PM Narendra Modi's state visit to Bhutan in August last year

PTI
Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on November 20 launched RuPay card Phase-II that will allow Bhutanese card holders to access the RuPay network in India.

The prime ministers of the two countries had jointly launched Phase-I of the project during Modi's state visit to Bhutan in August last year.

In his speech via video conferencing, Modi spoke about the deep cooperation between the countries in a gamut of fields, including ISRO's preparation to launch Bhutanese satellites into space and BSNL's agreement with Bhutan regarding third international internet gateway.

Close

He also asserted that India stands solidly with Bhutan in this difficult hour of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said meeting the neighbouring country's requirements will always be its top priority.

The implementation of Phase-I of RuPay cards in Bhutan has enabled visitors from India to access ATMs and Point of Sale (PoS) terminals across Bhutan. Phase-II will now allow Bhutanese card holders to access RuPay network in India, the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement.

The RuPay card is an Indian debit and credit card payment network, with acceptance at ATMs, POS devices, and e-commerce websites.

India and Bhutan share a special partnership, anchored in mutual understanding and respect, reinforced by a shared cultural heritage and strong people to people links, the MEA had said.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Bhutan #Business #Current Affairs #India #PM Narendra Modi #RuPay card Phase-II

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.