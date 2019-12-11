PM Modi bags India’s 'Golden Tweet' of 2019, Kohli had the 'most retweeted' post in sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence on social media was seen again as his tweet celebrating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s 2019 Lok Sabha election victory in May, was declared the most re-tweeted and ‘liked’ tweet of the year in India. It was named the ‘Golden Tweet’ by Twitter.

The ‘Golden Tweet’ -- as the microblogging site calls it -- was posted by PM Modi on May 23, 2019. "Sabka Saath + Sabka Vikas + Sabka Vishwas = Vijayi Bharat," PM Modi wrote in Hindi, adding, "Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!” in English.

The tweet has so far been retweeted by 1.18 lakh users and gained 4.2 lakh ‘likes’.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tweet celebrating BJP’s re-election victory in #loksabhaelections2019 was the most Retweeted and Liked Tweet of the year, making it the Golden Tweet in India,” Twitter said in its blog.

When it comes to sports, cricketer Virat Kohli wishing Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his birthday became the most-retweeted tweet. It was shared by 47,000 users.



Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain pic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019



“This heartfelt Tweet by Kohli on Mahi’s birthday with a picture of the duo together made for an epic moment for Indian cricket fans,” Twitter said.

In entertainment, the Tamil entertainment industry continued to rule hearts.

Actor Vijay’s tweet sharing the poster of his film Bigil was the most retweeted tweet in the entertainment side. It also became the tweet to achieve the most retweets with comments overall, indicating entertainment fans’ active engagement on the platform and discussions on their favourite films and stars.

The social media giant also revealed the ‘most tweeted about hashtags’ in India for 2019. According to the list, ‘#loksabhaelections2019’ -- the hashtag used during the general election -- was the most used in India, followed by ‘#chandrayaan2’, ‘#cwc19’, ‘#pulwama’ and ‘#article370’.

The ranking was done on the basis of unique authors discussing them on Twitter from January 1 to November 15, 2019.