PM Narendra Modi at Army post in Nowshera sector on Diwali

Since taking over as prime minister, PM Narendra Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014.

November 04, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
Official sources shared photographs of PM Narendra Modi at an Army post in Nowshera. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met soldiers at the Nowshera sector in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali on November 4. Since taking over as prime minister, PM Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014.

Official sources shared photographs of him at an Army post in Nowshera. Army chief General MM Naravane had carried out an aerial reconnaissance of forward areas, including Rajouri, on November 3 and he was briefed about the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region.

An Army operation against terrorists has been going on through the forest belt in the Poonch-Rajouri area. This has been the longest such operation in the recent past and it entered the 26th day on November 4.

Meanwhile, when PM Modi left his residence in the morning, there were minimal security arrangements in place and no traffic route was deployed to minimise any inconvenience, official sources said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Diwali. The PM wrote, "Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali".
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Narendra Modi
first published: Nov 4, 2021 11:49 am

