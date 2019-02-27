App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 11:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi asks youths to question Rajya Sabha MPs over lack of House productivity

Addressing a "National youth parliament festival", he told youngsters to question the members of Rajya Sabha, where opposition parties have a numerical advantage over his government, of their respective states, saying it will lead to nation-wide pressure on them.

Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at the Opposition over Rajya Sabha's lack of productivity and said it is a matter of concern.

Addressing a "National youth parliament festival", he told youngsters to question the members of Rajya Sabha, where opposition parties have a numerical advantage over his government, of their respective states, saying it will lead to nation-wide pressure on them.

Modi said the productivity of the outgoing 16th Lok Sabha, where the government enjoys a big majority, was 85 per cent and it passed 205 bills, as he credited the development to the full majority voters gave to the BJP in the 2014 general elections.

The Rajya Sabha's productivity was only eight per cent in the last session where the interim budget was passed.

related news

With the general elections due in April-May, Modi is seeking a renewed mandate to push ahead with the "development" agenda and asserting that a complete majority for the BJP will result in a strong government.

Opposition parties have often joined hands to block his government's legislative agenda in the Upper House of Parliament.

Modi asked youngsters to organise events upon returning home and invite Rajya Sabha members from their states as chief guests and question them.

In his speech and during the subsequent question and answer session, the prime minister dwelt at length at his works to curb corruption and empowering poor, and also referred to the 10 per cent quota given to the general category poor in education sector and jobs to stress on his attempt to give youths equal opportunities.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 11:47 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #MP #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rajya Sabha

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.