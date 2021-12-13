MARKET NEWS

English
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi to open Kashi Vishwanath Dham; to take part in 'cruise baithak'

Modi also took part in a 'cruise baithak' later and enjoy watching fireworks and festivities to be hosted at ghats of the ancient city.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST

The stage was set for the inauguration of the first phase of the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving here.

Modi will also take part in a 'cruise baithak' later and enjoy watching fireworks and festivities to be hosted at ghats of the ancient city.

"The Prime Minister landed in Varanasi a short while ago," the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted around 10.45 am. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him at the airport.

Modi, on his two-day trip to the holy town, will first visit Kal Bhairav Mandir for 'darshan' of the deity, and then travel by river route to reach the ghat adjoining the corridor, Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma had said on Sunday.

After dedicating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham to the people in the afternoon, PM Modi, later in the evening will take part in an informal 'baithak' with state chief ministers and deputy chief minister, onboard the river cruise.

"Being an MP from Varanasi, he had expressed his desire to showcase the grandeur of Kashi, situated on the banks of the river to the chief ministers. Also, from his cruise, the PM will witness Ganga 'aarti' and grand festivities being hosted on the lines of 'Dev Deepawali' on the ghats, which will culminate with fireworks and laser show," the DM said.

(With PTI inputs)
