you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Punjab for Kartarpur Corridor's inauguration

PM Modi will inaugurate the corridor on the Indian side while his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan will attend a similar event on the Pakistani side

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Punjab on November 9 morning to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor, which will provide for Indian pilgrims to visit one of Sikhism's holiest shrines in across the border in Pakistan.

The prime minister arrived at the Amritsar Airport around 9.00 am. He then visited the Ber Sahib Gurudwara in Sultanpur Lodhi.

PM Modi will inaugurate the corridor on the Indian side while his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan will attend a similar event on the Pakistani side.

Close

The corridor links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak.

The Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is located across Ravi River in Pakistan and is about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India.

The inauguration of the corridor comes in the midst of frayed ties between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's decision in August to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 09:54 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kartarpur corridor #Narendra Modi #Pakistan

