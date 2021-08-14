MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi announces August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Partition’s pains can never be forgotten, said PM Narendra Modi as he announced August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Moneycontrol News
August 14, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, said PM Narendra Modi

In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, said PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to celebrate August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people during the partition of India and Pakistan.

The prime minister's announcement comes a day before India observes its 75th Independence Day.

He noted that millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence" caused by the partition.

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi and English.

“May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,” said the prime minister in another tweet.

Close

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947, and millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives as large-scale rioting broke out.

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics
first published: Aug 14, 2021 12:02 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.