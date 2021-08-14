PM Narendra Modi announces August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, said PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to celebrate August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people during the partition of India and Pakistan.

The prime minister's announcement comes a day before India observes its 75th Independence Day.

He noted that millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence" caused by the partition.

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi and English.

“May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,” said the prime minister in another tweet.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947, and millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives as large-scale rioting broke out.

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15.