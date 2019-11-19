PM Modi's visits abroad, decision to keep out of RCEP highlighted at BJP meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "successful" visits to several countries as well as his participation in events such as the UNGA and BRICS meetings besides India's refusal to join RCEP in "national interest" were highlighted at the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal briefed BJP MPs on the issues in the parliamentary party's first meeting in the Winter session.

Modi did not attend the meeting.

Goyal said the UPA government had favoured India joining Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership even though India's access to foreign markets would be less than the exposure other countries would have got of the Indian market.

The Modi government is setting things right, an MP quoted the minister as saying. Goyal claimed that now even RCEP members have spoken in favour of India's concerns being addressed.

India is becoming another economic power centre, he said, adding that India took the decision to keep out of RCEP to save its industry and manufacturing and it was in national interest, sources said.

BJP sources said Jaishankar told MPs that Modi's foreign visits have boosted India's standing and furthered the country's interests.

He spoke in detail about Modi's participation in the United National General Assembly meeting in the US in September and the 'Howdy Modi' rally, attended by thousands of people of Indian origin (PIO) besides US President Donald Trump.

The prime minister's participation in the BRICS and ASEAN meetings besides his trips to Russia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Bhutan were also spotlighted, with Jaishankar telling the ruling party's lawmakers that Modi brought the issue of terrorism to the fore and found support from most countries.

Issues such as the economy, traditional medicine, water crisis, digital health and other "people-centric" issues also came in for discussion, the sources said.

The external affairs minister mentioned the decision of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to accord their highest civilian honour on Modi.

At the party meeting, MPs were also asked to give details of the foot march that all BJP functionaries were asked to undertake to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2.