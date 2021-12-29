PM Modi's visit to UAE, Kuwait postponed amid Omicron spread: Report

PM Narendra Modi (File image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to two major Gulf countries - the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait - has been postponed, a report said on December 29.

Modi was scheduled to embark on the official visit on January 6, with the UAE slated as his first stop. This would have been the prime minister's first foreign visit in 2022.

Sources in the South Block told Hindustan Times that the visit is being rescheduled in view of the emerging risks posed by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which is spreading globally.

Modi could visit the UAE and Kuwait in February, the newspaper learnt from persons familiar with the development.

The prime minister's visit to the UAE was awaited as he was expected to sign the finalised pact on free trade.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), as the proposed free trade agreement is being formally referred to, is expected to further boost the trade ties between the two countries.

In 2020-21, the UAE was India's third-largest trading partner as it imported goods worth $26.6 billion and exported items worth $16.7 billion. The cumulative bilateral trade, worth $43.3 billion, came down as compared to $59 billion in 2019-20.

Notably, Modi's upcoming UAE visit would be his fourth to the country. He had earlier visited the West Asian nation in 2015, 2018 and 2019. He was also conferred with the Gulf country's highest civilian honour, the Order of Zayed, in 2019.

India, on the other hand, had hosted Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, in 2016. A year later, Al Nahyan was invited again as the chief guest of the 2017 Republic Day celebrations.