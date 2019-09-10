PM Modi's US visit shapes up, planning on to schedule meeting with Trump

A possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in Washington DC is being planned when the former visits the United States later this month, The Indian Express has reported.

The prime minister is expected to leave for the US on September 21. He will be in Houston, Texas on September 22 where he will address the Indian community as part of the ‘Howdy Modi!’ event.

PM Modi will then visit New York from September 23 to 28. On September 23, he will address the 2019 Climate Action Summit hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The prime minister will be felicitated by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on September 24. He will be presented with the ‘2019 Global Goalkeeper Award’ as a "special recognition" that celebrates a political leader who has "demonstrated their commitment to the Global Goals through impactful work in their country and/or globally". He will address global leaders and corporate executives at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum and inaugurate the Gandhi Peace Garden to commemorate Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary.

He is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, the same day as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As PM Modi is expected to be in New York for at least five days, plans are being explored for a one-day visit to the US capital. This would include a bilateral meeting with the US President at the White House, according to the report.

The report adds that September 25 and 26 were possible dates for the bilateral meet. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

PM Modi has held bilateral talks at the White House twice before. This was in September 2014 with then US President Barak Obama and in June 2017 with Trump.