PM Modi’s US visit formalises India’s status as the El Dorado for global investments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the hotel he is staying in Washington, DC.

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eighth visit to the United States and his first official visit as a state guest. The honour has been accorded to India only twice before, once in 1963 to then President S Radhakrishnan and then to PM Manmohan Singh in 2009. PM Modi would also give a joint address to Congress, making him the only Indian Prime Minister to have done so twice.

PM Modi’s statement about the Ukraine crisis, "This is not an era of war”, has made its way around the world power corridors. It will not be a fallacy to say that PM Modi’s ability to be a global statesman has brought much-needed attention to India on the world stage.

And the global statesman has also played the role of effective salesman, attracting foreign investments to India, and making India a perfect destination for global business to grow and prosper.

The welcome that PM Modi received in New York was unprecedented. The Indian diaspora surely ensured a big turnout for their favourite leader, but the presence of business honchos from the US in the throng to meet Modi is driving home the point that India has arrived. India is no longer the pariah to big foreign investments but has moved on from the times of red tape to a land welcoming investments by laying down red carpets.

Why Leadership Matters

The journey of the Indian economy, from the Fragile Five to the Bright Spot, from being in a Lost Decade to making the past decade a “techade”, is nothing short of inspirational. The adaptability of the Indian ecosystem to a changing world has been exceptional.

India is no longer just a follower but has become a world leader in many aspects of initiatives like the digital revolution. India’s digital economy is the talk of the town. India Stack has given solutions to many existing problems and is helping in managing India’s economic development.

India’s GDP growth in the midst of overall low growth posted by the world’s bigger economies post-Covid is a ray of hope in these uneasy times. The cleaning of Indian banks’ balance sheets and purging of NPAs have led them to be much more resilient, with an increased ability to withstand global pressures.

While high inflation has reduced economic growth across the world, India was able to tame the dragon of inflation before it could damage us. This was only possible with strong leadership and PM Modi’s capability to take timely steps.

Make in India, and post-Covid, the production-linked incentive scheme, are in the process of changing the landscape of the Indian industry. India has emerged from the shadow of just being a trader and is slowly catching up in the race to become a manufacturer. This is just the beginning of another long journey.

Ease Of Doing Business

The world-class infrastructure that is being developed in India is helping supply chains. The future-ready infrastructure is welcoming investors to India and proving to be a welcoming attribute to the world and to local businesses.

The results of an enabling business environment have been tremendous. India is now becoming an attractive business and investment destination. The country's vast market, coupled with its entrepreneurial spirit and growing middle class, provides a solid foundation for sustained economic growth.

Increased transparency, and stable and growing primary and secondary markets, are helping. Foreign Direct Investment in India has increased by 135 percent in the past nine years. Companies like Apple, Amazon, Foxconn, Walmart, and recently Micron are heavily investing in India.

PM Modi’s commitment to bring about radical changes in the economy has reaped big dividends for India. His personal charisma and effervescence, bundled with great communication skills, were able to translate invitations into investments.

India’s Time Has Come

As American Investor Ray Dalio, who met PM Modi in New York, remarked, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. The potential of India is enormous, and you now have a reformer who has the ability and popularity to transform. India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture in which a lot of opportunities will be created."

A similar sentiment was echoed by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and Twitter said "I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world".

This is the instant where the world should catch the time by the forelock; this is India’s moment. India has a dependable and strong leader who bets heavily on the brawn of Indian workers and the acumen of Indian businesses.

India’s ease of business facilitated by the Government and its commitment to shed the shackles of policy paralysis and regain policy readiness will play attractive melodies to the business aficionados of the world. It will not be wrong to say that India today is the El Dorado, land of wealth and opportunities.

Shiva Mudgil is a Chartered Accountant and Vice President, Research, at a Delhi-based think tank. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.