PM Modi's upcoming UAE visit another milestone in bilateral strategic partnership: Indian Envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third official visit to the UAE on August 23-24 is another important milestone in the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and the Indian community is looking forward to it, India's envoy in the country has said.

During the visit, the prime minister would receive the 'Order of Zayed', the highest civil decoration of the country for "giving a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries."

Modi would also meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

India's Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri on August 19 tweeted that the Indian community was looking forward to the visit of Prime Minister Modi.

"Another important milestone in our comprehensive strategic partnership. He will also receive the Sheikh Zayed Medal, UAE's highest civilian award," he said.

Even though there is likely to be almost no public engagement, Modi's visit is being seen by Indian businessmen here as another boost to the already growing bilateral relations.

B R Shetty, Founder and Chairman - NMC Healthcare, said India and the UAE enjoy a fascinating bond of brotherhood, carefully cultivated over the past several decades.

"The UAE Government has recognised this strong bond and honoured Shri Narendra Modiji with the Zayed Medal. Under Modiji's mighty leadership and stable government, I am confident that India will achieve stellar growth and success," Shetty said.

"This is truly an amazing and remarkable phase in the long and historic relationship between two great countries. The 3rd visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UAE emphatically underlines the importance and respect India has for the UAE," said Yusuffali MA, Chairman & Managing Director, Lulu Group.

"Obviously the highlight of the visit is the presentation of Zayed Medal, the highest civilian honour of the UAE, and I see this as an honour for India, the entire Indians residing here in this most harmonious, peaceful, prosperous and tolerant countries in the world," he said.

Yusuffali said that this is the golden era of the UAE-Indo trade relationship and that is aptly visible in many sectors, right from oil to trade, infrastructure development to tourism and aviation.

"Apart from the strategic and political goals, this visit will surely further boost the socio-cultural ties as well as the personal and warm camaraderie between the visionary leaders of India and the UAE," he said.

Yusuffali said that as India is marching towards its ambitious goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, "the UAE will play a key role in this effort, thanks to already existing trade ties, close proximity, large Indian diaspora and above all the personal and warm friendship between great leadership of both nations”.

Kamal Vachani, regional director of ESC Middle East and partner of Almaya Group, said that the visit will further boost the economic relations between India and the UAE.