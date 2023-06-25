PM Modi's State Visit will go down in history as 'turning of a page' in India-US relations: Garcetti

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said the State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go down in history as the turning of a page and starting of a bold new chapter in India-US relations.
He also said that it is more than a relationship between the two countries. ”It’s a friendship, it’s genuine and it’s deep.
I think this visit will go down in history as the turning of a page and the starting of a bold new chapter in America and India relations.
It’s the culmination of years and even decades of work, Garcetti told