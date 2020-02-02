App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi’s SPG protection now has a budget of around Rs 600 crore

Currently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only person protected by the SPG which reportedly consists of around 3,000 personnel

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Budget 2020-21 allocation for the Special Protection Group (SPG) has increased to around Rs 600 crore, from what was Rs 540 crore last time.

According to the Budget document, the SPG has been allocated Rs 592.5 crore for FY21.

Currently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only person protected by the SPG which reportedly consists of around 3,000 personnel.

Close

In November 2019, SPG protection for Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn. SPG protection for former prime minister Manmohan Singh had been withdrawn in August 2019.

related news

The SPG Act was revised in 2019 to include only the prime ministers — incumbent and former — and their immediate families living with them, would get SPG protection for five years after leaving office.

SPG was formed in 1985 to protect prime ministers — a year after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated. Its protection was extended to include the entire Gandhi family after the assassination of then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 2, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Current Affairs #India #Special Protection Group #SPG #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.