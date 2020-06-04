App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's private secretary Rajeev Topno moves to World Bank

Topno, a 1996 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, will have three years tenure, it said.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Senior bureaucrat Rajeev Topno, private secretary to the prime minister, has been appointed as senior advisor to the Executive Director, World Bank in Washington, a personnel ministry order said on Thursday.

Topno, a 1996 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, will have three years tenure, it said.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Rajeev Topno #World Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Andhra Pradesh govt gives Rs 10,000 each to 2.62 lakh auto, cab drivers in state

Andhra Pradesh govt gives Rs 10,000 each to 2.62 lakh auto, cab drivers in state

Bank NPAs may worsen to 11.6% by end of this fiscal due to coronavirus pandemic: ICRA

Bank NPAs may worsen to 11.6% by end of this fiscal due to coronavirus pandemic: ICRA

Coronavirus Essential positive | India's lockdown has been draconian, says Rajiv Bajaj; George Floyd was COVID-19 positive

Coronavirus Essential positive | India's lockdown has been draconian, says Rajiv Bajaj; George Floyd was COVID-19 positive

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.