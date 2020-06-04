PM Modi's private secretary Rajeev Topno moves to World Bank

Topno, a 1996 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, will have three years tenure, it said.
Senior bureaucrat Rajeev Topno, private secretary to the prime minister, has been appointed as senior advisor to the Executive Director, World Bank in Washington, a personnel ministry order said on Thursday.
First Published on Jun 4, 2020 06:40 pm