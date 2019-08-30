PM Modi's Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra to step down

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Nripendra Misra has expressed his intention to be relieved from his duty.

To this, PM Modi tweeted, "After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India’s growth trajectory, Shri Nripendra Misra Ji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

"Shri Nripendra Misra is among the most outstanding officers, who has a great grasp of public policy and administration. When I was new to Delhi in 2014, he taught me a lot and his guidance remains extremely valuable," he added.

CNBC TV18 has reported that PM Modi has requested him to stay for two more weeks.

In his press note, Misra said that it has has been a "privilege to serve the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"I have enjoyed committing my every hour and thought for more than five years, towards this satisfying journey. It is now time for me to move on, even as I remain devoted to public causes and national interest," he added.