App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi's Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra to step down

"Shri Nripendra Misra is among the most outstanding officers, who has a great grasp of public policy and administration," PM Modi tweeted

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Nripendra Misra has expressed his intention to be relieved from his duty.

To this, PM Modi tweeted, "After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India’s growth trajectory, Shri Nripendra Misra Ji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

"Shri Nripendra Misra is among the most outstanding officers, who has a great grasp of public policy and administration. When I was new to Delhi in 2014, he taught me a lot and his guidance remains extremely valuable," he added.

Close

CNBC TV18 has reported that PM Modi has requested him to stay for two more weeks.

related news

In his press note, Misra said that it has has been a "privilege to serve the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"I have enjoyed committing my every hour and thought for more than five years, towards this satisfying journey. It is now time for me to move on, even as I remain devoted to public causes and national interest," he added.

Misra concluded by saying, "I wish Shree Narendra Modi Ji, as our Prime Minister, success as he leads our country into a bright future."

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 06:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.