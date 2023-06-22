PM Modi's power-packed schedule on his two-nation visit; to hold bilateral talks with President Biden on June 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Washington DC on Wednesday afternoon to kick off the main part of his first state visit to the United States. The national anthems of both countries were played at the airbase.
Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden at the White House for a private dinner. The White House said that as the official gift, the president and the first lady presented PM Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.
During the second leg of his US visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress. He will also attend the State Dinner along with other dignitaries.
PM In the evening, he will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress. This will be his second address to a joint-sitting – a first for an Indian and a rare honour for world leaders.
On June 23, PM Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The day's second event will be with the business community. He will engage with chief executive officers, professionals, and other influential stakeholders. He will also have one-to-one meeting with the CEOs at the Kennedy Center hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF)
Later in the evening, PM Modi will deliver an address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center. He will end the historic visit on day three after finishing all his engagements and travel to Egypt to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Egypt.
Here's the detailed itinerary of PM's US-Egypt visit:
Thursday, June 22, 2023