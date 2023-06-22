PM Modi's power-packed schedule on his two-nation visit; to hold bilateral talks with President Biden on June 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Washington DC on Wednesday afternoon to kick off the main part of his first state visit to the United States. The national anthems of both countries were played at the airbase.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden at the White House for a private dinner. The White House said that as the official gift, the president and the first lady presented PM Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

For all the latest updates on PM Modi's visit to the US, follow Moneycontrol's live blog

During the second leg of his US visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress. He will also attend the State Dinner along with other dignitaries.

PM In the evening, he will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress. This will be his second address to a joint-sitting – a first for an Indian and a rare honour for world leaders.

On June 23, PM Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The day's second event will be with the business community. He will engage with chief executive officers, professionals, and other influential stakeholders. He will also have one-to-one meeting with the CEOs at the Kennedy Center hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF)

Later in the evening, PM Modi will deliver an address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center. He will end the historic visit on day three after finishing all his engagements and travel to Egypt to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Egypt.

Here's the detailed itinerary of PM's US-Egypt visit:

Thursday, June 22, 2023





White House Arrival Ceremony



Restricted Bilateral Meeting



Expanded Bilateral Meeting



Joint Press Statements



Meeting with Speaker at US Capitol



Meeting with Congressional Leadership



Greeting by Congressional Escort Committee



Address to Joint Session of the Congress



Congressional Reception hosted by Speaker



Official State Dinner in honour of PM at White House





India-US Hi-Tech Handshake Event



State Department Luncheon



One-to-one Meetings with CEOs



Professionals/diaspora event at Eisenhower Theatre, John F. Kennedy Center



Community Interaction at Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center



State Visit Airport Departure Ceremony





Ceremonial Welcome at Airport



Brief Interaction with Egypt PM



Round-Table with Egypt PM



Interaction with Indian community



Meeting with Grand Mufti of Egypt



Interaction with Egyptian thought leaders





Visit Al Hakim mosque



Visit of Heliopolis War Memorial



Welcome of PM by Egyptian President at Presidential Palace



One-to-one meeting between leaders



Extended Level Talks



Signing of Strategic Partnership document/MOUs



Press Statements



Conferring of The Order of the Nile



Lunch hosted by Egyptian President



Emplane for Delhi



Friday, June 23, 2023Saturday, June 24, 2023Sunday, June 25, 2023(With inputs from agencies)