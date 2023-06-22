English
    PM Modi's power-packed schedule on his two-nation visit; to hold bilateral talks with President Biden on June 22

    PM Modi is also set to hold bilateral talks with President Biden. The White House also announced a joint press appearance with the two leaders, and said they will take limited questions from the press.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 22, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Washington DC on Wednesday afternoon to kick off the main part of his first state visit to the United States. The national anthems of both countries were played at the airbase.

    Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden at the White House for a private dinner. The White House said that as the official gift, the president and the first lady presented PM Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

    For all the latest updates on PM Modi's visit to the US, follow Moneycontrol's live blog

    During the second leg of his US visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress. He will also attend the State Dinner along with other dignitaries.

    PM In the evening, he will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress. This will be his second address to a joint-sitting – a first for an Indian and a rare honour for world leaders.

    On June 23, PM Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The day's second event will be with the business community. He will engage with chief executive officers, professionals, and other influential stakeholders. He will also have one-to-one meeting with the CEOs at the Kennedy Center hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF)

    Later in the evening, PM Modi will deliver an address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center. He will end the historic visit on day three after finishing all his engagements and travel to Egypt to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Egypt.

    Here's the detailed itinerary of PM's US-Egypt visit:


    Thursday, June 22, 2023


    • White House Arrival Ceremony

    • Restricted Bilateral Meeting

    • Expanded Bilateral Meeting

    • Joint Press Statements

    • Meeting with Speaker at US Capitol

    • Meeting with Congressional Leadership

    • Greeting by Congressional Escort Committee

    • Address to Joint Session of the Congress

    • Congressional Reception hosted by Speaker

    • Official State Dinner in honour of PM at White House


    Friday, June 23, 2023

    • India-US Hi-Tech Handshake Event

    • State Department Luncheon

    • One-to-one Meetings with CEOs

    • Professionals/diaspora event at Eisenhower Theatre, John F. Kennedy Center

    • Community Interaction at Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

    • State Visit Airport Departure Ceremony


    Saturday, June 24, 2023

    • Ceremonial Welcome at Airport

    • Brief Interaction with Egypt PM

    • Round-Table with Egypt PM

    • Interaction with Indian community

    • Meeting with Grand Mufti of Egypt

    • Interaction with Egyptian thought leaders


    Sunday, June 25, 2023

    • Visit Al Hakim mosque

    • Visit of Heliopolis War Memorial

    • Welcome of PM by Egyptian President at  Presidential Palace

    • One-to-one meeting between leaders

    • Extended Level Talks

    • Signing of Strategic Partnership document/MOUs

    • Press Statements

    • Conferring of The Order of the Nile

    • Lunch hosted by Egyptian President

    • Emplane for Delhi

    (With inputs from agencies)

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 22, 2023 09:47 am