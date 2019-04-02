App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's poll speech 'below the level of Sarpanch': K Chandrasekhar Rao

Rao, who was speaking at an election rally at Warangal, was alluding to Modi's comments on him at a rally in Telangana last week that Rao consulted astrologers which affected governance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accused him of lying on central allocation to the state and said his campaign speech was "below the level of sarpanch".

Rao also said he does not have a desire to be the Prime Minister. Taking exception to Modi's criticism against him that he consulted astrologers, the TRS president asked "if this is what the Premier should talk about".

Alleging that the Prime Minister did not speak the truth about allocation of funds to the state, Rao, also referred as KCR by many, demanded that Modi apologise to the people. "What does Narendra Modiji speak? KCR sees horoscope... Is this what is to be spoken, for the Prime Minister to speak? Should persons running the politics of the country speak like this? In this country, the Prime Minister speaks going below the level of a sarpanch," he said.

Rao, who was speaking at an election rally at Warangal, was alluding to Modi's comments on him at a rally in Telangana last week that Rao consulted astrologers which affected governance.

related news

"Narendra Modi ji, you are speaking absolute lies today. (You) are bragging that you are giving Rs 35,000 crore (to Telangana). You did not give Rs 35,000 crore. My brothers and sisters should know. Delhi is not taking care of us. We are taking care of Delhi," he said.

Telangana gives about Rs one lakh crore to the Centre annually in the form of customs duty, income tax, centre's share in GST and others, he said.

What Telangana gets from Delhi is only Rs 24,000 crore, he said. BJP leaders should answer if Telangana is surviving on Central funds, he said.

Telangana is among five-six states that support the country, he claimed. Rao said he does not fault the Centre over using the funds.

"You are taking and using Rs 75,000 crores of income which is generated from our state. We are not saying it is wrong. But lying after coming here, speaking unwanted things... don't speak like that. I demand that the Prime Minister apologise to the Telangana people. I request (him) not to speak such lies," he said.

Saying that both Congress and BJP which does 'golmaal' (bungling) are not useful to the country, he said that a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front government should come to power at the Centre.

The national parties do not address issues like farmers not getting remunerative price and problem with Pakistan, but does politics in states, he alleged.

Citing media reports, he said non-Congress, non-BJP parties would come to power at the Centre.

He alleged that both the Congress and BJP failed to ensure the country's development as it should have been.

Referring to the comments of a state minister that those who addressed people at the venue in Warangal went on to become Prime Minister, he said he has no desire to be PM. "I don't have the desire to be Prime Minister", he said.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #K Chandrasekhar Rao #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Telangana

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto

Modi Targets Caste Vote in Gaya While Nitish Kumar Pitches 'Vikas' in ...

India Writes To Pakistan For Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav and ...

Kanhaiya Kumar Welcomes Promise of Scrapping Sedition Law in Congress ...

E-Buzz: Avengers Director In India

Jet Pilots Write to Top Civil Aviation Body, Seek Interest on Salary D ...

Congress Was In News for Bofors, BJP Embroiled in Rafale Scam: Mayawat ...

Have Played My Last Game For England: Cook

Nirav Modi Intends to Appeal for Bail in UK High Court

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Jobs, agriculture distress could turn out to be ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Wall Street opens flat after three-day surge

Gold holds near four-week low as equities, dollar climb

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Bitcoin soars 20 percent, mystery buyer seen as catalyst

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hockey Series Finals in Bhubaneswar still on sche ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: A small and practical flagship that’s a ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: RCB end with 158/4

No Fathers in Kashmir Movie Review: Soni Razdan's film is acutely impo ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's new still shows Chulbul Pandey taking a strol ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

Omar Abdullah schools Gautam Gambhir, advises him to tweet about thing ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.