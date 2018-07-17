App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 11:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's 'New India' will redeem Kalam's 'Vision 2020': Jitendra Singh

He said that 'Vision 2020' was not only a numerical vision, but actually a vision of 'New India' also envisaged by Prime Minister Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'New India' will actually redeem former president A P J Abdul Kalam's 'Vision 2020', Union minister Jitendra Singh said today. The Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office, made the remarks while delivering the A P J Abdul Kalam Memorial lecture here.

He also gave away A P J Abdul Kalam Memorial Awards to bureaucrats for working in public interest.

Singh said Prime Minister Modi's 'New India' will actually redeem Kalam's 'Vision 2020', according to an official statement.

In his lecture, Singh said that being associated with Kalam was a learning and hugely inspiring experience.

He said that Kalam's public and private image had no contradiction. The minister also talked about the scientific temper of the former president.

The members of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam International Foundation and senior bureaucrats were also present on the occasion.

Other speakers, including D R Kathikeyan, former Director General, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and S M Khan, then Press Secretary to Kalam, also shared their experiences of working with the former president.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 11:40 am

tags #Current Affiars #India

