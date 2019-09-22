App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2019 09:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's meeting with CEOs from energy sector 'fruitful', says MEA

The MEA added that the meeting focussed on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and the US.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Narendra Modi's Twitter handle)
(Image: Narendra Modi's Twitter handle)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "fruitful" meeting with CEOs from the energy sector on the first day of his week-long US visit here on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It added that the meeting focussed on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and the United States.

"Getting straight to business. PM @narendramodi just concluded a fruitful interaction with top energy sector CEOs at a Roundtable meeting in #Houston. Discussion focussed on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India & US," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had posted on Twitter a couple of photographs of Modi's meeting with the chief executive officers (CEOs) of some of the top oil companies based in the US.

"Further energising India-USA friendship. Among the first engagements of PM @narendramodi in Houston is a meeting with CEOs from the energy sector. India and USA are looking to diversify cooperation in this sector," the PMO tweeted.

The prime minister is scheduled to address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the "Howdy, Modi" event on September 22, in which he will be joined by US President Donald Trump.

The event at the sprawling NRG football stadium here will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.

First Published on Sep 22, 2019 09:22 am

tags #Business #India #Narendra Modi

