PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme generated Rs 31 crore revenue since 2014: Govt

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is broadcast at 11 am on the last Sunday of each month through various channels of the All India Radio and Doordarshan.

PTI
July 19, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' has fetched over Rs 30.80 crore as revenue since it began in 2014, with the highest of over Rs 10.64 crore earned in 2017-18, Rajya Sabha was informed Monday.

"Prasar Bharati has broadcast 78 episodes of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme till date on its All India Radio and Doordarshan network and also on social media platform," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

This programme is also broadcast by approximately 91 private satellite TV channels on Cable and DTH platforms across the country, he said.

According to data shared by the ministry in its reply, the programme fetched Rs 1.16 crore as revenue in 2014-15, Rs 2.81 crore in 2015-16, over Rs 5.14 crore in 2016-17 and over Rs 10.64 crore in 2017-18.

It generated Rs 7.47 crore revenue in 2018-19, Rs 2.56 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 1.02 crore in 2020-21.

"As India's most popular televised radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat' has substantial audience following," the minister said.

Also Read | Meet the Kashmiri houseboat owner hailed by PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat address

As per the audience data measured by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) of Television Channels, the cumulative reach of viewership of the programme has been estimated to range from approximately 6 crore to 14.35 crore during 2018 to 2020, he added.

"The main objective of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of the prime minister is to reach to the masses across the country through the radio, the minister said.

The programme also provides every citizen the opportunity to connect, suggest, and become part of participatory governance through the prime minister's radio address, he added.

The minister said Prasar Bharati produces 'Mann ki Baat' leveraging existing in-house resources with no additional expenditure.

"In-house staff is leveraged for production and existing translators engaged on assignment basis for language versions," he noted.
PTI
Tags: #All India Radio #Mann Ki Baat #Narendra Modi #Prasar Bharti #Rajya Sabha
first published: Jul 19, 2021 07:33 pm

