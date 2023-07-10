PM Modi's France visit on Bastille Day to result in defence contracts, Rafale naval jets deal

An India-bound Rafale fighter jet being refuelled mid-air at nearly 30,000 feet (File image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)

In a rare display of respect, French President Emmanuel Macron has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend France's National Day, commonly known as Bastille Day, on July 14.

The invitation is made even more significant by the fact that this year also commemorates the 25th anniversary of India-France strategic relations.

One of the main topics on the agenda may include defence cooperation. Along with negotiations over the naval version of Dassault Aviation's Rafale fighter jets, the conversations are anticipated to cover significant defence contracts, trade collaboration, and a new direction for bilateral ties, according to media reports.

France has offered to co-develop and produce high-thrust engines for future Indian combat aircraft as well as construct Scorpene submarines for other nations at Mazagon Dockyards (MDL) in order to maintain the facility's operation.

India may also approve France's participation in the Navy's initiative to build six nuclear-powered assault submarines, or SSNs, through a technology transfer during PM Modi's visit to France.

Ahead of Modi’s visit to Paris this week, French President’s diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne met the Prime Minister and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on July 6.

After Russia, France is the second-largest exporter of defence goods to India. Three nations accounted for 85 percent of India's military imports between 2017 and 2021: Russia (46 percent), France (27 percent), and the United States (12 percent).