PM Modi's false promises to tribals has forced them to take to streets: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made "false vows and promises" to tribals and Dalits, and claimed they had been forced to take to the streets over "constant attack" on their rights.

Gandhi's remarks came on a day when tribal bodies as part of a nationwide shutdown are demanding the Centre secure their forest rights.

"Our tribal and Dalit brothers and sisters are in a crisis. The prime minister's false vows and false promises have forced them to take to the streets. There has been a constant attack on their right to forest and life.

"I stand with them on their rights being taken away and tinkering with the Constitutional reservation," he said in a tweet in Hindi.