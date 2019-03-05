App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's false promises to tribals has forced them to take to streets: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's remarks came on a day when tribal bodies as part of a nationwide shutdown are demanding the Centre secure their forest rights.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made "false vows and promises" to tribals and Dalits, and claimed they had been forced to take to the streets over "constant attack" on their rights.

Gandhi's remarks came on a day when tribal bodies as part of a nationwide shutdown are demanding the Centre secure their forest rights.

"Our tribal and Dalit brothers and sisters are in a crisis. The prime minister's false vows and false promises have forced them to take to the streets. There has been a constant attack on their right to forest and life.

"I stand with them on their rights being taken away and tinkering with the Constitutional reservation," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 07:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistan Bans Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa and Charity Arm FIF, Two W ...

Credit Wars Break Out in MP as Congress and BJP Lawmakers Tussle to In ...

India Trashes Pakistan's Claim of Downing IAF's Sukhoi Jet During Last ...

India vs Australia | Followed Dhoni and Rohit's Advice to Use Vijay fo ...

CBI Books Excise Official For Submitting Fake Caste Certificate During ...

Matua Matriarch Binapani Devi Dies at 100; Mamata Banerjee Terms it He ...

India vs Australia | Twitter Reacts After India's Thrilling Eight-Run ...

21 Years After Four Nuns Were Gang-raped by 26 Men in Madhya Pradesh, ...

India vs Australia | Kohli, Shankar Star as India Seal Eight-Run Win t ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban o ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer: End is nigh as Arya confronts danger ...

IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal ...

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

Akshay Kumar was literally 'on fire’ at the launch of his Amazon Pri ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji treats fans to a sneak peek from the sets of ...

Malang: Disha Patani flaunts her 8k coffee mug while Aditya Roy Kapur ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli smashes his 40th ODI century

Akshay Kumar to star in an Amazon Prime Original Series, tentatively t ...

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni gets chased around by a pitch inv ...

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.