The Modi Interview: What PM said about G20, inflation, new world order

As world leaders prepare to converge in New Delhi for the much-anticipated G20 Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down for an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, sharing invaluable perspectives on India's global role, its journey of transformation, and the pivotal issues that dominate the international agenda. In this candid conversation, PM Modi reflects on India's guiding principles, its growth trajectory, and the imperative for inclusive and sustainable progress on the global stage.

Here are some of the golden quotes from the discussion, that offer a glimpse into the mindset of one of the world's most influential leaders as he navigates India's path to becoming a beacon of hope, opportunity, and change on the global stage:





“It is well known that we have followed the approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas in our country over the last nine years…This is our guiding principle in global relations as well.”



“Over the last many years, the world had been keenly watching India’s growth across many sectors….Global investors also showed their confidence in India by creating records in FDI year after year."





“When we laid out our agenda for the G20, it was welcomed universally, because everyone knew that we would bring our proactive and positive approach to help find solutions for global issues.”





“When global leaders meet me, they are filled with a sense of optimism about India… They are also convinced that India has a lot to offer and must play a larger role in shaping the global future. This has also been witnessed in their support for our work through the G20 platform.”



“As I marvelled at the diversity of our vast nation, there was one common thing that I observed across the country. People of every region and every section of society had a ‘can do’ spirit. They took on challenges with great resourcefulness and skill. They had great self-belief even amidst adversity. All they needed was a platform that empowered them.”



“Historically, in the circles of power, there was a certain reluctance to think beyond Delhi, particularly Vigyan Bhavan for hosting national and international meets …We have also seen how even the visits of foreign leaders would be restricted to mainly the national capital or a couple of other places. Having witnessed the capabilities of the people and the wonderful diversity of our country, I developed a different perspective. So, our government has worked on changing the approach since day one. I have hosted several engagements with global leaders around the country.”





“We have a firm belief in cooperative federalism and bipartisanship when it comes to national interest. This is the same spirit that you can see in our G20 Presidency too.”





“By the end of our G20 Presidency, there will have been over 220 meetings in 60 cities across all 28 states and 8 union territories. More than 1 lakh participants from approximately 125 nationalities will have visited India. Over 1.5 crore individuals in our country have been involved in these programs or have been exposed to various aspects of them.”





“Holding meetings of such scale and hosting foreign delegates is an endeavour that calls for great capacity building in terms of infrastructure, logistics, communication skills, hospitality and cultural activities, among others. Our democratization of the G20 Presidency is our investment in the capacity building of the people, especially youth, of various cities across the country.”





“Soon, the G20 will be nearing 25 years of establishment. Such a milestone is a good opportunity to evaluate what objectives the G20 set out with and how far it has been able to achieve them. Such introspection is a necessity for every institution. It would have been wonderful if the UN had undertaken such an exercise when it turned 75 years old.”





“(About) the G20, it would also be a good idea to seek the views of nations outside the G20, especially from the Global South, when it reaches the milestone of 25 years. Such inputs would be very valuable to chart the future course for the next 25 years.”





“Today, the pressure on natural resources and infrastructure is increasing. At such a time, it is vital that the world strongly stands against the ‘might is right’ culture. It must be recognized that shared prosperity through optimum utilization of resources is the only way ahead”





“Our demography, especially the fact that we are home to the largest population of youth in the world, makes us extremely relevant for the planet’s future. It also gives nations of the world a strong reason to partner with us in the pursuit of progress.”





“Institutions that cannot reform with the times, cannot anticipate the future or prepare for it. Without this ability, they cannot create any real impact and end up as irrelevant debating clubs.”





“When it is seen that institutions cannot act against those who violate the global rules-based order or worse, get hijacked by such entities, they risk losing credibility. There is a need for credible multilateralism powered by institutions that embrace reform and treat various stakeholders with consistency, equality and dignity.”





“A reformed multilateralism also needs to focus on going beyond the institutional sphere to tap into the power of individuals, societies, cultures and civilizations. This can only be done by democratizing international relations and by not making government-to-government relations the only medium of contact…The interconnected nature of our world today can become a strength for peace and progress if we focus on a people-centric policy.”





“We are a nation that looks at the world as one family. Our G20 motto itself says that. In any family, every member’s voice matters and this is our idea for the world too.”





“The world, whether it is developed or developing countries, needs to accept that climate change is not only a reality but a shared reality. The impact of climate change is not regional or local but is global.”





“In a deeply interconnected world, anything that affects such a huge population of the planet will surely have an impact on the rest of the world too. Therefore, the solution will have to be global in its scope.”





“Different countries of the world, especially the Global South, are at the receiving end of the impact of the climate crisis, despite having done very little to create the problem in the first place.”





“We had said that we would ensure that 40 percent of our energy would come from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. We achieved this in 2021 itself, nine years ahead of our promise. This was made possible not by reducing our energy consumption but by increasing our renewables. The installed capacity of solar energy went up 20-fold. We are among the top 4 nations in the world in terms of wind energy.”





“Just like health-conscious people make every decision in their lives based on how the decision will impact their health in the long term, there is a need for planet-conscious individuals.”





“Each lifestyle decision, if made with the planet’s welfare in mind, will benefit our future generations. This is why I said we must move from mindless and destructive consumption to mindful and deliberate utilization.”





“I have spoken about the need to be alert against financially irresponsible policies. The long-term implications of such policies destroy not only the economy but also society. The poor pay a heavy price.”





“For a long time, India was globally known for its tech talent. Today, it is known for both its tech talent and tech prowess, especially in digital public infrastructure… India’s tech revolution has not only had economic impact but also a deep social impact.”





“Looking at India, countries of the Global South are excited about the opportunity of empowering the poor at a much faster rate, without any leakages, due to technology. This will give momentum to their growth.”





“Inflation is a key issue that the world faces. First, the pandemic and then the conflict have changed the global inflation dynamics…Both advanced countries and emerging economies are facing high inflation. This is a global issue that needs close cooperation.”





“We have taken a number of steps to control inflation. Even in the face of adversities and global dynamics, India’s inflation was two percentage points lower than the global average inflation rate in 2022. Yet, we are not resting at that and are continuing to make pro-people decisions to boost ease of living.”





“The cumulative momentum building up from the empowerment of the poor, youth, women and farmers will certainly make India one of the top 3 economies of the world in the near future.”





“India’s growth is not only good for Indians but also for the world…. India’s growth is being achieved with a human-centric approach that can be replicated in other countries too…India’s growth helps further the interests of the Global South.”





“When someone works due to ambition, any ups and downs that they encounter can unsettle them. Because ambition comes from attachment to position, power, comforts, etc. But when someone works for a mission, then there is nothing to gain personally and therefore, ups and downs cannot affect them.”

