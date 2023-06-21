English
    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
    PM Modi's engagements during his State visit to US

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a series of engagements lined up for him in New York and Washington on the second day of his state visit to the US.

    Prime Minister Modi will take part in the following events on Wednesday: He will lead the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters.

    Modi will depart for Washington DC.

    In the US capital, the prime minister will attend a background briefing by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu.

    Modi will take part in a cultural event at Freedom Plaza.

    He will arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC.

    Modi will attend 'Skilling for Future Event' at National Science Foundation.

    US First Lady Jill Biden and Modi will visit the National Science Foundation.

    The prime minister will attend business meetings.

    US First Lady Jill Biden to host media preview for state dinner.

    US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will receive Prime Minister Modi at the White House.

    Modi will have a private engagement at the White House.

    US President Biden and First Lady Jill will host Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House.

    (With PTI inputs)

    first published: Jun 21, 2023 01:13 pm