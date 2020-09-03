PM CARES audit: PM Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh to the fund, helped raise Rs 103 crore for other causes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh to PM CARES as per an account statement of the fund that was made public on Wednesday.

The opposition, led by Congress leader and Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, has raised questions on PM CARES fund as it was reported, as per the account statement, that the fund which was setup in March received as much as Rs 3,076.62 crore in just five days of its formation.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s donations to the PM CARES fund, his contributions to a number of public causes, ranging from girl child education to the cleaning of Ganga, from his savings and the proceeds of auctions of the gifts he received exceed Rs 103 crore sources said on Thursday.

Highlighting Modi’s donations to public causes, sources noted that he gave Rs 21 lakh in 2019 from his personal savings to the corpus fund set up for the welfare of sanitation workers of Kumbh Mela.

After receiving the Seoul Peace Prize in South Korea in 2019, the prime minister had announced that the entire prize money of Rs 1.30 crore would be given to the Namami Gange project, aimed at cleaning Ganga river, they added.

PM Modi has contributed to many public causes. These donations have now exceeded Rs 103 crore, the sources said. During a recent auction of mementoes received by Modi as Prime Minister, Rs 3.40 crore was collected and donated to the cause of Namami Gange.

The sources said Modi had donated Rs 21 lakh from his personal savings towards the education of a Gujarat government staff’s daughter after he quit as the state chief minister in 2014 to take over as the country’s prime minister.

He had also raised Rs 89.96 crore by auctioning all gifts he received as chief minister and donated this to the Kanya Kelavani Fund, a scheme for education of the girl child.

The prime minister had also initiated the auctioning of gifts he received till then in 2015, and Rs 8.35 crore were raised, with the amount channelled to the Namami Gange Mission, sources said.

The PM CARES Fund was set up in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak to support relief of any kind relating to a public health emergency or any other kind of emergency, calamity or distress.