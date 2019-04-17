App
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's caste remark doesn't behove PM's position: Ajit Pawar

Pawar made the remarks after Modi on April 17 said at a poll rally in Madha in Maharashtra that the Congress and its allies have not kept any shortcomings in abusing of my backward caste.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar Wednesday said since there was no development issue left to talk about, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was raising emotive issues like caste, which does not behove of a person holding the position of PM.

Pawar made the remarks after Modi on April 17 said at a poll rally in Madha in Maharashtra that the Congress and its allies have not kept any shortcomings in abusing of my backward caste.

He also accused the Modi government of creating a divide in the society on the basis of caste and community.

"Today @narendramodi saheb said he was being targeted due to his caste. Since there is no development issue left, talking in this manner to make people emotional does not behove of the prime minister. Our state and the country cannot afford this government's dirty politics in which divide is being created between castes and communities," he tweeted.

The former Maharashtra deputy chief minister made the remark on the micro-blogging site after addressing a poll rally in Baramati constituency.

The NCP has fielded sitting MP Supriya Sule from the seat. Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, is contesting the election against the BJP's Kanchan Kul.
tags #Ajit Pawar #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Maharashtra #Narendra Modi #NCP #Politics

