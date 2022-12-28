 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi's brother, family injured in accident near Mysuru are doing fine: Doctors

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

They said the patients are likely to remain in the hospital until this evening or Thursday morning, when a decision on their discharge is likely to be taken by a team of doctors treating them in consultation with the family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members, who are undergoing treatment at a hospital here after sustaining injuries in a road accident, are "stable and fine", doctors treating them said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, a six-year-old grandson, and driver had sustained "minor" injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near here on Tuesday, following which they were shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, hit the road divider.

"They are all comfortable, have been taking food and have had a good sleep. Maybe some normal body pain, other than that there are no major issues. Concerned specialists have examined them," JSS Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Madhu C P told PTI.

"On discharge (of the injured), the decision will be taken by the team of doctors either by this evening or by tomorrow morning," he said.