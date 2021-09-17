PM Modi's birthday: BJP workers cut 71-feet-long syringe shaped cake, light earthen lamps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on September 17

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Madhya Pradesh celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by cutting a 71-feet long syringe-shaped cake. The party workers cut the cake, with "Thanks to Modiji for Namo Tikka" written on it, at Lalghati Chauraha in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on the eve of the PM's birthday on September 16.

The prime minister turned 71 on September 17. To celebrate the occasion, several party workers also wore white t-shirts and masks, both with a slogan and Modi's image, reported news agency ANI. They also held his posters at the celebration.

"We are viewing it as a day of service to people. A total of 71 people have pledged to donate blood today. Even the cake was 71-feet long," a BJP worker told the news agency.

Also read | Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, other opposition leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday

In PM parliamentary constituency Varanasi, the party workers celebrated their leader's birthday by lighting earthen lamps and cut a 71-kg laddu on September 16. During the celebration of the birthday eve, a book titled 'Kashi Sankalp' was also launched in presence of BJP member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly and former Banaras Hindu University vice-chancellor, GC Tripathi.

Also read | BJP eyeing major push to COVID-19 vaccination on PM Modi birthday



Odisha | Artist Priyanka Sahani creates 8 ft-long portrait of PM Narendra Modi using food grains, on his 71st birthday

"India's an agricultural country, so I made this portrait using food grains to pay respects to PM. It also reflects Odisha's tradition of Pattachitra," she says pic.twitter.com/dZhMFpIcfR — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

In Odisha, an artist has created eight feet-long portrait of PM Modi using food grains on the occasion of his 71st birthday.

"India's an agricultural country, so I made this portrait using food grains to pay respects to PM. It also reflects Odisha's tradition of Pattachitra," artist Priyanka Sahani told the news agency.