PM Modi's approval rating highest among 13 world leaders, ahead of Biden and Merkel: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval rating is the highest among 13 world leaders, according to a survey conducted by data intelligence Morning Consult.

As of September 2, PM Modi's approval rating is 70 percent, and his disapproval rating is the lowest among the 13 leaders, at 25 percent. The survey is updated on a weekly basis.

"Daily global survey data is based on a 7-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3 percent," Morning Consult says on its website. All interviews are conducted online.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador currently has an approval rating of 64 percent, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has an approval rating of 63 percent.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden have approval ratings of 52 percent and 48 percent, respectively.



Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb

Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 64%

Draghi: 63%

Merkel: 52%

Biden: 48%

Morrison: 48%

Trudeau: 45%

Johnson: 41%

Bolsonaro: 39%

Moon: 38%

Sánchez: 35%

Macron: 34%

Suga: 25% *Updated 9/2/21 pic.twitter.com/oMhOH3GLqY — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) September 4, 2021

PM Modi's approval rating had fallen to 66 percent in June, and has risen since then. His approval rating had hit 84 percent in May 2020, around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data available on Morning Consult.