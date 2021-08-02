PM Modi’s adviser Amarjeet Sinha resigns: Report

Amarjeet Sinha, resigned from the highest public office of the country on August 2. File image.

An adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amarjeet Sinha, resigned from the highest public office of the country on August 2, reported Hindustan Times.

Top sources in the government's office confirmed the development to the daily. Except confirmation about his exit, there was no other communication from the source yet.

Sinha, a 1983-batch Bihar cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was appointed as an adviser to PM Modi in February last year.

In three decades long career, Sinha has held key posts in the education and panchayati raj ministry, apart from his area of expertise—rural development. He was appointed as an adviser after he retired as the secretary to the rural development ministry along with another key officer, Bhaskar Khulbe.