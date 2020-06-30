PM Modi's address to nation | PM Modi stresses on need to wear masks in fight against COVID-19

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the need for wearing masks in order to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

PM Modi said during Unlock 1.0, with the opening of economic activity, negligence and carelessness has creeped into people's behaviour, and that it's a dangerous trend since citizens need to be cautious now more than ever.

"Earlier we were very alert with respect to face mask, do-gaz-doori (social distancing), washing hands for 20 seconds multiple times a day," he said.

He said that during the lockdown, rules were strictly abided by, and directed local administrations as well as citizens to show similar caution.

"We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so," PM Modi added.