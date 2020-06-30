App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi's address to nation | PM Modi stresses on need to wear masks in fight against COVID-19

He said that during the lockdown, rules were strictly abided by, and directed local administrations as well as citizens to show similar caution.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the need for wearing masks in order to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

PM Modi said during Unlock 1.0, with the opening of economic activity, negligence and carelessness has creeped into people's behaviour, and that it's a dangerous trend since citizens need to be cautious now more than ever.

"Earlier we were very alert with respect to face mask, do-gaz-doori (social distancing), washing hands for 20 seconds multiple times a day," he said.

Close

He said that during the lockdown, rules were strictly abided by, and directed local administrations as well as citizens to show similar caution.

related news

Read Also: PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation: Here are the key takeaways

"We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so," PM Modi added.

During his address, PM Modi extended the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November end, saying that free food gain will be provided to 80 crore poor people till the end of November. He said that the scheme will cost the government exchequer over Rs 90,000 crore.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi #Reopening India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.